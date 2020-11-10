BrightStar Care of Amarillo offering drive-thru COVID-19 test

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BrightStar Care of Amarillo announces they are offering drive-thru COVID-19 at the Medi-Plex Complex.

The drive-thru testing will be Monday -Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

BrightStar Care says no appointment is necessary and BrightStar Care professionals are there to administer the test safely, with aims to have results in about 15 minutes.

BrightStar says minors under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult and proof of identity is required.

The testing will be located at 1901 Medi Park Drive at the Medi-Plex Complex.

BrightStar Care of Amarillo says they are also offering on location COVID-19 testing for businesses and organizations across the South Plains. Call 318 – 5590 for more information.

