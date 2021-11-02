The BRIDGE Advocacy Center presents award to Hereford ISD Superintendant

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The BRIDGE Advocacy Center presented their Building BRIDGES Award to Hereford ISD Superintendent Sheri Blankenship for her work and dedication to the students of Hereford during the pandemic in 2020 said the Hereford Independent School District.

Hereford ISD said Blankenship is receiving this honor from the BRIDGE Advocacy Center because of her leadership to the community committing to providing bagged meals to students and working with WT Services to make sure students had access to the internet in order to attend online teaching. She also coordinated with Hereford ISD staff to make sure learning was taking place and making efforts to communicate with students.

Blankenship was presented with the Building Bridges Award at halftime during the football game on Friday, October 29. A recording of that presentation can be found here.