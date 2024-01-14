AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s largest and longest-running bridal show returned today at the Civic Center Complex.

“We have two bridal shows a year, this is what they consider our spring show. And this is our biggest show. Actually, it’s after the holidays, we have a lot of brides and grooms get engaged,” said Samarah Miel Bridal Show of Amarillo producer. “So, we have this show with amazing vendors here. You can pretty much come and plan your whole wedding in one day here.”

The event had 45 vendors and a fashion show so all of the brides could get prepared for the big day.

“We all like to come together and support each other. I have a lot of even some escorts that are father, son, I’ve got some other daughter models, what a great time they get to have. So, I believe a lot in mentoring I love that gives confidence to little girls or little flower girls that model on the show,” said Shellie Stapp Bridal Fashion Show of Amarillo producer. “It gives them an opportunity to be on stage.”

The event also had a few ways for the brides to win some items with its silent auction and Cake Dive.

