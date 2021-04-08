Breaking: Security footage helps lead deputies to finding Amarillo woman reported missing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Randall County Sheriff's Office Release 2012 Crime Statistics_4947284929648740499

Courtesy Randall County Sherriff’s Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman that went missing during her break at Plains Dairy has been found safe.

The RCSO said she disappeared Tuesday evening, March 30, during a break on her shift at Plains Dairy, 300 N. Taylor.

The RCSO said the shared security footage led to the tip that led deputies to find her.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss