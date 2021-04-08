AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman that went missing during her break at Plains Dairy has been found safe.
The RCSO said she disappeared Tuesday evening, March 30, during a break on her shift at Plains Dairy, 300 N. Taylor.
The RCSO said the shared security footage led to the tip that led deputies to find her.
Breaking: Security footage helps lead deputies to finding Amarillo woman reported missing
