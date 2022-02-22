CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many of the firsts throughout Black History Month are historical figures who were just looking for better opportunities. The family you’re about to meet in this article was doing just that when they moved to the High Plains.

Willie Johnson brought his family to Canyon in 1968, in hopes of opening doors to his children.

“My dad was offered a job and brought my older sister to college at the university,” said his son Randy Johnson. “I think he was tired of farming and was ready for something different to give us a better opportunity.”

In fact, when they moved from Petersberg, right outside of Plainview, they were the first African-American family to reside in the city.

“When we moved there, we didn’t realize that we were the first black family,” said Merry Joy Byers, daughter of Willie and Lillymae Johnson. “We knew the university was there and black students went there, but we didn’t know black families didn’t live there.”

But, it didn’t come without hardship,

“The house we moved to in Canyon, hadn’t been lived in. It didn’t have any windows and certain things, and when he went to get the water turned on, the city wouldn’t turn the water on for him,” Johnson said. “They told him that the house was condemned.”

Johnson would later find out from a neighbor the house was never condemned, and finally a Canyon businessman went to the city and got the water turned on for the family.

Willie Johnson Jr., who served as a Navy cook on the USS Windsor, held down several jobs over the years to provide for his family.

“I can remember he worked at the school, he was pastoring, he worked at the donut shop, he worked at the bank, cleaning all these different buildings, just to provide for us,” Byers said.

“We didn’t have everything, you understand me,” said Johnny Johnson, son of Willie and Lillymae Johnson, and brother to Randy Johnson and Merry Joy Byers. “But, we had what we needed.”

Johnson’s humble and down to Earth demeanor lent itself to his calling as pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Hereford, where his son Randy is currently the pastor, continuing his legacy.

“My dad was a very humble man, but he was a man that demanded respect, not by forcing you to respect him, but by the way that he carried himself,” Randy Johnson said. “He said what he meant, meant what he said.”

His life would change on June 5th, 1946, when he met a young lady named Lillymae Promise.

“My mom’s dad had a barbecue place, and her and her friends we’re there and my dad walked past,” Joy Byers said. “She told her friend to tell that man she wanted to talk to him, my dad really didn’t believe that she said it. He went to go see, and sure enough, it was the truth.”

Six weeks later, on July 16th, 1946, they were married.

“That was a strong missionary woman,” Joy Byers said. “She loved the Lord, and she loved people!”

Her children tell us she routinely cooked for the neighborhood, and when she cooked, it was more than just a plate of food for an empty stomach.

“When you watch that movie soul food, you see Lillymae. That was our mother,” Johnny Johnson said. “When she cooked, she could cook dude, but when she cooked, she cooked with love.”

The Johnson’s were married for more than 48 years when Lillymae passed away in 1995, and Rev. Willie Johnson passed away in December 2021.

Leaving behind a legacy full of love, open doors, and family.