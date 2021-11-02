BREAKING: Amarillo police investigating Jackson Street after 1 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An investigation is ongoing after Amarillo police officers were led to the 4200 block of South Jackson Street Tuesday morning, after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a local hospital resulted in officers being called.

The victim, according to police, was reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Any with information are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.