“Breakfast in Red” raises awareness for women’s heart disease

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System wants to raise awareness of heart disease in women, the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

That was the reason behind their morning’s free “Breakfast in Red” event on Saturday, Feb. 15. The breakfast lasted from 10 a.m. until noon in the BSA auditorium.

There, they featured a heart health presentation by the BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic’s Women’s Health Physician.

They say it is about learning how to improve overall heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

“When their body is feeling different, something is wrong and they need to be able to pay attention to that and to follow through with getting and seeking help,” said Brenda Carrigan, a survivor of heart failure.

In addition to free breakfast, there were blood pressure and waist and BMI measurements, as well as hands-only CPR demonstrations.