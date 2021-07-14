Braum’s celebrating National Ice Cream Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Braum’s announced, July 18, for National Ice Cream Day, it will be offering single dip ice cream cones for 75 cents all day at all locations.

July is National Ice Cream Month! Plus, this Sunday, July 18th, is National Ice Cream Day. While Braum’s celebrates ice cream every day, everyone can join in on the special celebration this Sunday, July 18, with a great deal that may have you going back for more!

On July 18th, everyone can enjoy single dip ice cream cones for just 75¢ all day at all locations!

Ice cream is like an art, and it all starts at the Braum Family Farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma. Located on the farm are Braum’s Processing Plant, Bakery, Private Dairy Herd, and Milking Operation.

The milking operation is touted as one of the largest of its kind globally, milking 800 cows every 32 minutes.

Braum’s makes over 100 flavors of ice cream using milk, fresh from Braum’s private dairy herd. It’s combined with fresh cream and sweetener. Then, the “inclusions” are added in, like chocolate chips, cookies, caramel and nuts.

Plus, everyone knows that ice cream tastes best sitting atop a freshly baked waffle, sugar, or cake cone. That’s why Braum’s bakes their ice cream cones five days a week at their bakery. Braum’s uses specially built German ovens that can bake 15,000 waffle cones an hour! Ever wondered why the cookies in Braum’s Cookies & Cream Ice Cream taste so good? It’s because the cookies are made fresh in Braum’s Bakery. They even roast the pecans and almonds used in Braum’s Ice Cream flavors like Banana Pecan and Chocolate Almond.

Their ice cream expertise spans three generations with over seven decades of history behind it. Bill Braum’s father, Henry, owned a chain of retail ice cream stores in Emporia, Kansas, called “Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores.” Bill Braum starting working for his father as a carhop while still in grade school and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 1968, Bill and his wife, Mary, opened their first Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store in Oklahoma City. Today, Bill and Mary’s children and grandchildren own and operate nearly 300 Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.

This summer, Braum’s has six new flavors and four new sundaes. Be sure to check them out this month!

Six Ice Cream Flavors

• Sticky Bun – the ice cream version of the classic breakfast dessert with actual pieces of sticky bun in it

• French Chocolate Macaroon – creamy chocolate with macaroon cookie pieces inside

• White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – white chocolate flavored ice cream with chunks of strawberry and pound cake

• Fried Caramel Toffee Pie – delicious caramel and toffee flavor with actual pie crust pieces

• Cocoa Banana – light, creamy chocolate with a hint of banana flavor and pieces of pound cake

• Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip – a favorite classic with mini chocolate chips added



Four Fancy Sundaes Featuring Four of the Ice Cream Flavors

• French Chocolate Macaroon – served on macaroon cookies and topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry

• Sticky Bun – served on vanilla Bundt Cakes, topped with caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

• White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – served on vanilla Bundt cakes, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry

• Cocoa Banana – served on chocolate Bundt cakes, topped with hot fudge, sliced bananas, whipped cream and a cherry

Braum’s stores feature an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.