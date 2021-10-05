Brady Dental offering free dental treatment for Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brady Dental Group said its “Smiles For Freedom” will be evident all day long on Nov. 12 when it offers Free Dental Treatment, including cleanings and all forms of Dental Work, for Veterans and Active Duty Military of all Branches of the Service.

“It’s been on our hearts to do this,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilbert of Brady Dental Group. “Dr. Laura Turner, Dr. Chris Brady, our entire staff and myself, have been thinking of ways that we can honor those people whose service to our country allows us to freely do what we love to do.”

Brady Dental Group said free screenings will be given in October so that it can determine what needs to be done for each individual Veteran on Nov. 12.

“Lone Star Oral Surgery, under the direction of Dr. Aaron Atkins, is partnering with us to offer free extractions,” said Dr. Gilbert.

Interested Veterans can call Brady Dental Group at (806) 353-6422 and tell staff that they want to participate in its “Smiles For Freedom” program. They will be asked for their Military ID to qualify.