AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brady Dental Group in Amarillo released information on its third annual Smiles for Freedom dental event which provides all U.S. veterans and active-duty military with free dentistry on Friday at the practice, located at 2915 S Georgia.

“Brady Dental would like to show their appreciation for all of these veterans by serving them,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilbert of Brady Dental Group. “Each veteran that called to schedule an appointment during the month of October for their exam and x-rays will return on Veteran’s Day for their Free Dental Treatment during our Smiles for Freedom event.”

“It’s been on our hearts to do this,” expressed Dr. Gilbert. “Our entire staff has been thinking of ways that we can honor those people whose service to our country allows us to freely do what we love to do. So much of what America stands for these men and women have actually paid the price with their service. We want them to know that at Brady Dental Group, we respect them and want to thank them for their service.”

Visit the Brady Dental website for more information or to book a dental appointment.