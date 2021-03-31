Boys Ranch wins football uniforms in Xenith Design-A-Uniform contest

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Boys Ranch ISD said their high school varsity football team won new uniforms through voting in an online contest.

The design is a black shirt and pants with blue trim and gold slash accents. Boys Ranch ISD said Coach James Layman designed the uniforms for the Boys Ranch Roughriders in the contest sponsored by Xenith.

Boys Ranch ISD said Layman chose black to represent the trauma some of the players have experienced in their lives with the slashes representing their emerging colors.

“When you look beyond their pasts, they are truly golden,” Layman said. “As coaches, we try to instill in our kids the core values of our team (integrity, discipline, toughness, faith and love), and that is the true color coming out of our kids. They have learned that they cannot change the past; they can only control what lies ahead.”

Boys Ranch ISD continues saying the school’s uniforms were to be replaced soon, and the Xenith uniforms represent about $4,500 the school will not have to spend on 45 uniforms.

Boys Ranch ISD said Xenith selected Boys Ranch to advance the final-16 tournament based on an essay Layman wrote about the school.