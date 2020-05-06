Boys Ranch producing face shields for area first responders

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch has always prided itself on teaching its young people that when times get tough, there’s a way to use your talent to make a difference. That’s why during this COVID-19 pandemic, a team of Boys Ranch technology coordinators decided to produce face shields for area first responders.

“When the pandemic came about we thought,” Boys Ranch technology coordinator Barre Wheatley said. “What can we do as a community to make something better. We have the technology, we have the skill, it’s who we are as people I think.”

Coordinators Phillip Miller, Wheatley and Scotty Wright started making the shields a few weeks ago, taking advantage of their lab as well as their five, 3D printers. The printer runs all the time, producing 20 face shields at a time.

“We come in the mornings and start,” Miller said. “We keep them going and keep producing.”

This has allowed Boys Ranch to distribute the shields to first responders in need.

“You have fire departments and other first responders who are seeing a shortage because they aren’t getting the shields as much,” Wheatley said. “That’s who we’re trying to get these to, places like smaller community hospitals, doctor’s offices, anyone that isn’t on the front lines as much.”

So far, Boys Ranch has made and delivered up to 300 masks across the area with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

For any first responder in need of face shields, and wants to reach out to Boys Ranch, call the community campus headquarters at 806-533-1200.

