Boy Scouts Troop 80 Treeland celebrates opening day, tradition since 1955

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sounds of opening day at Boy Scouts Troop 80 Treeland today.

“We sell Doug Firs, we sell Frasier Firs, Noble Firs, these are our Norman’s,” said Braeden Pelton, a Troop 80 leader.

Their best seller?

“The nobles’ are our most popular tree, that’s why we have four rows of them,” he said. “They sell really good.”

Troop 80 Treeland is operated by Boys Scouts Troop 80. The site opens every year the day after Thanksgiving, and is a big part of the essence of Christmas, ever since 1955.

“We get most of our trees from Oregon and Washington,” Pelton said. “The past few years we’ve gotten them mainly from Washington.”

While Troop 80 loves to bring the joy Christmas in the form of beautiful trees, Pelton said the lessons they teach, go much deeper.

“It teaches the boys how to interact, the way it is today, everyone’s glued to their phones, they don’t know how to talk to a person,” he said. “So it teaches the boys how to communicate with people. We teach them to shake hands, look people in the eye, stand up straight. Be true gentleman when they’re working.”



Valuable life lessons, the most festive time of the year, all in a days work for troop 80’s Treeland.

According to the Boy Scouts, Troop 80 Treeland’s hours of operation are as follows: