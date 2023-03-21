AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank said the Boy Scouts will be collecting food donations from Amarillo neighborhoods on Saturday.

According to a news release from the food bank, local boy scouts will be canvassing several neighborhoods door-to-door during the “2023 Scouting for Food ‘Good Turn’ program.”

The program is traditionally the largest spring food drive in the Panhandle, said the food bank.

“Scouts learn the Scout Law which teaches that a Scout is helpful. The annual Scouting for Food drive is a fun way for scouts to make a valuable impact on the community,” said Michael Lopez, Golden Eagle District Executive.

Lopez said the scouts in the Golden Eagle District raised 72,840 meals last year. Lopez said with new partners in Canyon, Hereford, and Friona, the scout’s goal this year is 100,000 meals.

The food bank said troops and packs will inform the residents of the neighborhoods that they will be assigned to of where to leave donations and pick-up times. Items needed by the food bank include peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, boxed dinners, and canned items including soups, fruits, vegetables, and meats.

Residents in the Texas Panhandle can support Scouting for Food by:

Donating online at the High Plains Food Bank website

Delivering food or monetary donations to the High Plains Food Bank warehouse at 815 Ross St. on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The donations need to be made at the dock for unloading.

Donations can also be made on Saturday, March 25 at the High Plains Food Bank loading dock from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents who want to confirm that their neighborhood is scheduled for pickup can call the Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America office at 806-358-6500. Once the troops and packs finish collecting nonperishable food from their assigned neighborhoods, they will deliver all donations to HPFB.