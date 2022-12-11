AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Boy Scout Troop 80 has brought its “Treeland” to the community for over 60 years. The Treeland is the only fundraiser that the troop put together. Money that is raised from the Treeland helps fund trips, supplies, and much more for the troop.

Before the Treeland opens up to the public the boy scouts of troop 80 put in lots of preparation. The troop first begins the preparation by grabbing 781 trees that were ordered and bringing them into the lot.

Troop 80 boy scouts, Trip Campbell and Jagger, talked about their favorite part of the Treeland.

“For me, I like meeting new people. I think that’s my favorite part about it.,” Jagger said.

“For me, I like talking to the people and seeing the smiles on their faces when they get the tree,” Campbell added.

The boy scouts mentioned the importance of buying a tree locally and how the troop takes care of the trees to give you the best one possible.

“We do have stands and stuff to keep the trees alive,” Jagger said.

“We have all the stuff to prepare to keep care of the trees, and we have different trees. People can find any kind of tree they like. We have tons of different heights, so it’s a good variety,” Campbell added.

Randall Fry has been a Treeland customer for multiple years. He talked about why he continues to travel to Dumas every year to get a tree from troop 80.

“The boy scouts is a good organization to support, and instead of making a big business a little more money at Christmas why not support the boy scouts being able to go on a camping trip, or something like that,” Fry said.

Troop 80 has already sold a total of 600 trees and has around 180 left. If the community is still looking for a tree and want to also support a local nonprofit, the Treeland will continue to be open until all the trees are sold.

The Treeland is located at 1615 Bellaire and will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. It’s also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9p.m and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.