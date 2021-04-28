Bowl For Kids’ Sake event set for Saturday, May 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters and CNS Pantex are inviting the community to spend this Saturday (May 1) at Western Bowl to raise funding to make a “positive, lasting impact on children.”

Said the Organization, “You can still sign up for a Bowl For Kids’ Sake team by going to panhandlebigs.org and clicking on events, or you call 806-351-2210.

Cost is $120 for a team of 4, $150 for a team of 5 and $180 for a team of six. You can choose which time you want to bowl 5:30pm or 7:45pm.

Teams must be registered by noon on Thursday, April 29. Bowlers get to enjoy food and beverages while they bowl.

If you cannot make it to Bowl for Kids’ Sake, BBBS is hosting the Bowl For Kids’ Sake Raffle online. You have the chance to win a beautiful necklace from Barnes Jewelry worth, $725, two tickets to see Dwight Yoakam live in concert at the Amarillo Civic Center in October, and over 20 other great prizes all valued over $40. Those can be purchased online at panhandlebigs.org.”

Continued the Organization’s statement, “By taking part in BFKS you are helping to defend potential in the youth of the Texas Panhandle. Big Brothers Big Sisters has set an unbelievable goal of raising $70,000! You can help BBBS reach this goal by forming a team, with your friends, family, neighbors, or co-workers or purchasing raffle tickets online.”