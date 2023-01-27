AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bowie Middle School is currently taking donations for its 9th annual ‘Sock Drive for the Homeless’. The sock drive began on Jan. 17 and will go until Feb. 27.

All of the socks that are collected will be donated to the Guyon Saunders Resource Center. Students that are part of the drive are not only in charge of collecting socks but also pushing the word out about the drive.

The sock drive is in need of socks for men, women and children, of all different sizes. If the community is looking to donate, they can drop off socks at the school. The school also has an Amazon wish list where people can buy the socks and it will get sent directly to the school.

According to David Martinez, Bowie Middle School staff member and overseer of the drive, they have collected around 2,000 pairs of socks.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community. Socks are more asked for, more wanted in shelters and so it’s our way of giving back to the people in need,” Bowie student, Jayden Flores said.

Flores said when Martinez reached out to him about the drive, he saw it as a great opportunity to give back to the community. Flores added that not only will this allow him to give back, but also finish middle school on a high note.

“With me, I grew up in a small town for a couple years, so I’ve noticed the poverty levels, and me being able to give back is my way of helping. You know I don’t want other people to suffer the way that I have seen people suffer,” he said.

Flores said that the sock drive allows him, and other students involved to be leaders in the community.

“To live by a quote, I have lived by lead don’t follow. So, I think that is something people should have installed in them. To be the standout when everybody else is following one thing. Be different do something else, just be a leader in your community,” he said.