Bovine production-medicine expert joins Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine faculty

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University named Pedro Melendez the newest faculty member of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. Melendez has 30 years of experience in beef and dairy cattle production, medicine, and nutrition.

Melendez spent the last three years as a clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia where he taught courses in population health, veterinary research and health maintenance of domestic and wild animal populations, Texas Tech said.

“I am very excited to begin my academic adventure at Texas Tech,” Melendez said. “Like any new veterinary school, the challenge is huge, but at the same time rewarding, because it will give me the opportunity to leave a legacy that can be remembered forever. In this sense, I am committed to thoroughly following the core values of Texas Tech, not because it is an obligation but because it is my lifestyle.”

Melendez said his goal is to establish a lab for the diagnosis of metabolic diseases, metabolic profiling and nutritional monitoring to support bovine practitioners and nutritionists.