Update: Both lanes of South Loop 335 and Farmers now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: According to DPS, both lanes are open and traffic is moving slowly.

DPS said a passenger car was going south on SL 335 and went over a patch of slush on the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

DPS continues saying the car went into the northbound lane and hit a truck tractor/semi-trailer.

DPS said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Original Story: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports both lanes of South Loop 335 and Farmers are shut down due to a crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.