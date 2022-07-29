BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced in a news release that the Borger Regional Communications Center will host the second annual “National Night Out” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Located at Main Street in Borger, the event will give first responders all over the country the chance to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the news release stated.

via the City of Borger

The event will also feature live music, games, and food with the city inviting the whole community to join in on the fun.

For more information visit the City of Borger website.