BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Friday morning train crash in Borger closed the area around Fairlanes Boulevard and Huber Avenue. However, as of 11:30 Friday morning, Fairlands was reported as having reopened.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a train derailed just west of SH 207 over FM 1551. While the road was closed, TxDOT crews posted message boards in the area for “No Thru Traffic.”





According to the City of Borger, a reroute was set through Cedar and Wilson Streets.