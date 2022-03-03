BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Police Department released information regarding a drug-related arrest that was made Tuesday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.

According to a news release from the department, officers searched a home in the 400 Block of West Sixth Street in Borger using a narcotics search warrant. As officers searched the home, around 3.42 ounces of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl were located.

The department arrested 31-year-old Borger resident Jamie Boston on a charge of “manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance” after police conducted the warrant. According to the release, Boston was then booked into the Hutchinson County Jail.

“The Borger Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Hutchinson County Sheriff`s Office for their continued teamwork in our common goal of investigating and arresting subjects involved in the sale of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances in our community,” the release said.