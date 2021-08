Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Borger Police Department is investigating after finding a dead person in vehicle.

According to the Borger Police Department, on Wednesday, August 25, Borger Police were called to a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of College Street.

BPD said one person was found dead inside with no signs of foul play.

Borger Police said an autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of Peace, and an investigation is ongoing.