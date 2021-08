BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger Police and the Amarillo Bomb Team were called to an incident involving a suspicious package near Nutrien.

According to the Borger Police Department, FM 1551 was closed for about 3 hours to isolate the area.

Amarillo Police said no threat was found and the scene has since been cleared.

Borger Police said that all necessary precautions were taken.