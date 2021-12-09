Borger man pleads guilty to 1 of 6 drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After being arrested and indicted on six counts related to drug possession and distribution, Jeff Alan Daniel filed a guilty plea to the charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Daniel was scheduled to face re-arraignment Thursday afternoon, the process used when a person is brought back to court after charges against them have been amended.

According to court documents, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported going to Daniel’s Borger apartment in July 2021 while trying to find a different person. Deputies said that the apartment door was partially open, and Daniel could be seen sleeping on the couch inside. Deputies said that they noticed “signs of drug activity” in the apartment after waking Daniel, and obtained a search warrant for the home.

During the search the next morning, deputies reported finding baggies holding a “crystalline substance” both in a box, as well as in a cigarette pack inside Daniel’s vehicle. A baggie found in a safe in Daniel’s bedroom was later found to contain methamphetamine, according to officers.

Court documents said that Daniel admitted to knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug. With the plea agreement signed Dec. 1, Daniel could now face a prison sentence of up to 20 years.