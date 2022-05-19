AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger man was officially indicted in Randall County after he was arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the death of an Amarillo man in 2017.

According to documents from Randall County, 32-year-old Cody Sherwood was indicted on Wednesday for one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. These counts relate to an incident that allegedly occurred on July 30, 2017.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, three Borger residents were arrested after being connected with the death of an Amarillo man. This comes after Amarillo Police responded to a fight at a home in the 7800 block of Cervin and found 53-year-old Joseph Guzman unconscious in a garage. Guzman died at the hospital nine days later.

The other two individuals allegedly involved in the incident, including 32-year-old Stevan Hayes and 49-year-old Kendra Sherwood, were indicted back in 2018 for involvement in the incident. Hayes was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Kendra Sherwood was charged with one count of criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault.