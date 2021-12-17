Borger man federally indicted on two meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger man was federally indicted Thursday after officials with the United States District Court of the Northern District of Texas filed a criminal complaint earlier this month regarding methamphetamine-related charges.

According to court documents, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was indicted on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine as well as one count of Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an initial criminal complaint stated an undercover agent from the criminal investigations division of the Texas Department of Public Safety contacted Quinonez to arrange for the purchase of four ounces of crystal methamphetamine for $2,200. The two people met at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location in Borger to complete the transaction.

At the Allsup’s, Quinonez reportedly verified the amount of money, and then took the agent to his home to receive a “crystal-like substance consistent with that of crystal methamphetamine,” according to previous reports. Officials then tested the product, where it was confirmed to be the substance.