Borger man federally charged with methamphetamine distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court of the Northern District of Texas recently filed a criminal complaint against a Borger man, charging him with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.”

According to the complaint, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged with a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after allegedly selling the drug to an undercover officer.

The complaint said an undercover agent from the criminal investigations division of the Texas Department of Public Safety contacted Quinonez to arrange for the purchase of four ounces of crystal methamphetamine for $2,200. The two people met at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location in Borger to complete the transaction.

At the Allsup’s, Quinonez reportedly verified the amount of money, and then took the agent to his home to receive a “crystal-like substance consistent with that of crystal methamphetamine,” the documents state. Officials then tested the product, where it was confirmed to be the substance.

“Based upon the foregoing,” the documents read, “there is probable cause to believe that Quinonez knowingly and intentionally distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”