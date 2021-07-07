Borger man arrested on multiple charges after Black Tar Heroin, Methamphetamine found in home

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man was arrested after a Tuesday drug search to an apartment found evidence including Black Tar Heroin and Methamphetamine, alongside money and packing materials officers said were “consistent with the sale and distribution” of drugs.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported that on July 6, deputies obtained a narcotics search warrant for the Texas Street Apartments in Borger, regarding Jeff Daniel.

Borger Police Officers and Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the report, said “approximately 72 Grams of Black Tar Heroin was located, as well as 54 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Alongside the drugs were packing materials officers said were consistent with drug trafficking, as well as a “large sum of money” believed to be profit from drug sales.







Daniel was arrested on multiple charges, cited by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office:

Man Del CS PG 1 4G<200G. (F1) (meth)

Man Del CS PG 1 4G<200G. (F1)(Heroine)

Poss. Dangerous Drug -(MA)

Poss. Drug Paraphernalia. (MC)

Fraud Use or Possession of identifying information 5<10 (F3)

“Thank you to the Borger Police Department for your continuing assistance in cleaning up our community. We are accomplishing big things as we work together to tackle issues plaguing our County and Cities.” said the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office in a statement about the arrest, “We do not appreciate Heroin and Meth being sold to our community. As Mr. Daniels was advised, we will hunt down everyone else that we find involved in distributing this poison and place them in jail. If you are involved, we’re going to find you.”