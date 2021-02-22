Borger ISD staff and students rally around third grader after recent house fire

Borger ISD students and faculty rallied around one of their own after a recent house fire.

“I saw that they were all trying to help me out,” said Bobby Lee Fish, Crockett Elementary Third Grader.

Fish describes the generosity he and his family received from Borger ISD and others after a recent house fire destroyed their home.

“We were all sitting in the living room until we all started smelling some smoke. We thought it was coming from the kitchen but it started smoking down the hallway. Part of the bathroom was on fire,” said Fish.

After hearing about the devastation, Crockett Elementary staff held a “Toys for Bobby Hat Day” to help raise funds to replace the toys he lost.

Almost $1,200 was raised and Fish enjoyed a shopping spree at Wal-Mart, where he was named an honorary associate.

“Well we got to see the back of the store and we went shopping and I got this watch,” said Fish.

But the generosity didn’t stop there, thanks to Bobby’s classmate Ryan Johnson.

“I gave up all of my Christmas and birthday money because he didn’t have any toys. If you were a kid and didn’t have any toys, you’d just be bored. Who doesn’t want toys,” said Ryan.

Which caught Ryan’s mom a little off guard.

“I said do you really want to give it all? Because he had over $100. He was like yeah go look in my room. He said I’ve got a lot of toys and he doesn’t have any,” said Tiffany Johnson, Ryan’s Mother.

A grand gesture to help out a classmate in need.

“I was very proud of him. It made me feel really good that he cared enough at that age to give all the money he had in the world just because he wanted to help his friend,” said Tiffany.

The Borger Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that everybody made it out safely with no serious injuries.