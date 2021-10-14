Borger ISD reports death of Fine Arts Instructor

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger ISD said Gerald Scovel, 5th grade Fine Arts Instructor at Borger Intermediate School died on Oct. 13, 2021.

Dear Borger ISD Community, It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Gerald Scovel, 5th-grade Fine Arts Instructor at Borger Intermediate School on October 13, 2021…Borger ISD extends our deepest sympathy to Mr. Scovel’s family and friends. Borger Indenpendant School District

BISD said it sent an email to parents of BIS students and sent a note home with students.

BISD said that the school will have counselors available for students and staff who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding the loss.