Borger ISD bus driver handcrafts masks to give to students

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For six years, Borger I.S.D. bus driver Mary Tran has transported students to and from school, developing a relationship with them.

Tran, known to her students as “Mrs. Mary,” treats the students like family.

“When they get on the bus, they are my kids. If I yell at them, that’s how I yell at my kids. I’m sorry but that’s how it is and they know it. I don’t stay mad at them and I try to be more understanding,” said Tran.

Also, like her own kids, COVID-19 has had an impact on the students.

Tran said her daughter, who serves as a drum major in the band, has been contact traced twice.

“On my bus, I have seen one family, the whole set of kids being quarantined at home. When they come back, I have another set of kids that have to stay at home because of quarantine,” said Tran.

So to help out her students and the district, Tran recently started handcrafting masks for her students to wear.

“If I make something personal like that for them, then I think it kind of comforts them like you care enough to personally make it for them and they feel the love. They feel like ok, I can do this too,” said Tran.

But one of the biggest reason for Tran’s caring gesture is the love for her students.

“I approach it with love. I love them very much, each one. It’s a labor of love,” said Tran.

Tran said she just doesn’t give her masks out, the students have to earn them by showing her they can take care of the original ones they wear.

Tran said the masks are made of cotton, take about three days to make and are washable.

