Borger Intermediate School staff members test positive for COVID-19; remote learning encouraged

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger Independent School District said some staff members who work for Borger Intermediate School have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of school on Monday.

According to the school district, contact tracing for staff members has been done.

Because of the number of staff quarantined due to positive tests and contact tracing, Borger ISD said parents who have chosen face-to-face instruction might consider remote learning for the first two weeks. However, for parents who would still like to send their children to school or do not have a device or internet, the school will be open for instruction.

Borger ISD said the campus has been deeply sanitized per TEA guidelines and will be deep-cleaned again before face-to-face instruction starts Monday morning.

Borger ISD posted the information to its Facebook page on Saturday night.

The district sent an email with the information to BIS parents. Parents who did not receive the email should contact the BIS office Monday to make sure the Borger ISD has their correct email information.