BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Fire Department will be honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack with a wreath laying ceremony.

The BFD said it will be laying a wreath on the two parts of the Twin Towers at the 9/11 memorial at Huber Park and having a moment of silence.

The ceremony will take place at 9:15 a.m. and the BFD department said the public is welcome to attend.