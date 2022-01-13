Borger family talks plea negotiations for alleged Jan. 6 involvement

The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen at sunset on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The next court appearance of members of the Borger family who were charged with unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has once again been pushed back, as plea offers are presented to the members of the family.

According to court documents, Kristi Munn, Thomas “Tom” Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn are expected to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. March 11 via videoconference, continuing the proceedings. This comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation located evidence of members of the Munn family ere shown in videos, photos and featured in various social media messages, showing they had traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, four of the five members of the family appeared in Amarillo Federal Court in July. According to previous reports, Joshua Munn was arrested in Wisconsin, so he did not appear with the rest of the family. Each of the members were charged with the following counts, according to court documents:

Temporary Residence of the President, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Temporary Residence of the President, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building;

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, Parading, Demonstrating or Peting in a Capitol Building.

According to court documents, the two parties involved “have started plea negotiations,” with the United States expecting to extend “formal, written offers to all Defendants in the next week.” While the Munns were initially scheduled to appear in court later this month, this extension will give the member of the Munn family the chance to explore the plea agreements with their respective lawyers.

“The parties have conferred on the case status and agreed that a 60-day continuance of the Status Hearing set for January 28 would assist the parties in their ongoing plea negotiations and in allowing additional time to provide and review ongoing discovery disclosures,” the documents read. “It also would allow defense counsel additional time to review the formal, written offers with their clients.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates