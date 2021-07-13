Borger family facing charges in connection with January 6 Capitol riot

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the FBI located evidence indicating that Kristi Munn, Thomas “Tom” Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn, and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, based on information they had received from a tipster.

The United States District Court said the investigation revealed multiple videos and social media messages indicating that Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh, Kayli Munn, and a minor were part of a large family that had travelled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.





via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Information given to the FBI from a tipster included two screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Snapchat account said the complaint filed in U.S. District Court.



via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

The U.S. District Court said on January 26, Kristi Munn admitted to going to the Capitol.

Several videos were found that identified some or all of the Munn family inside the U.S. Capitol, Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn, Kayli Munn, and a minor.





via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

The criminal complaints against the family are Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The full complaint can be found here.