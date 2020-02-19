Borger Elementary library receives generous donation of books

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We need to reach out and let the kids know how much we love them by putting books in the library,” said Karla Florer, Borger Resident.

That’s exactly what Florer’s longtime friend Roger Northcutt decided to do. It all began with a Facebook post from Northcutt, asking what he should do with some leftover books.

That’s when Florer stepped in and messaged him immediately.

“He sent back and he said I got a bunch. I said oh my gosh, I said I know something who might want them. Don’t get rid of them,” said Florer.

“Had them boxed up and got them out of the storage shed and we coordinated a time and met over at Paul Belton. We donated roughly 225 books,” said Northcutt.

“It was just a wonderful thing to do,” said Florer.

Northcutt donated the books in the Florer family’s honor, who’s been donating books and money to the district for the past 12 years.

“My son past away in 2008. My husband and I decided we wanted to do something positive and something to remember him by….and we thought about it and thought about it and books came to mind because he loved to read, my whole family loves to read,” said Florer.

Tragedy then struck the Florer family again a few years later, which inspired Karla to actually give more.

“My husband past away and we decided to increase it because he loved to read. He read at least two books a day, he read two newspapers a day,” said Florer.

It’s even more comforting for Florer, knowing the impact the books have had and will continue to have on the students.

“Those books will live on in these children and the next children and the next generation,” said Florer.

