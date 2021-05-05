Borger Complex experiences power outage; nonessential personnel evacuated

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger said the Borger Complex experienced a loss of power resulting in unit upsets within the refinery and controlled flaring onsite.

The City said Nonessential personnel are currently being evacuated as a safety precaution.

The City continues saying, all refinery emergency shutdown systems functioned as designed, and all appropriate regulatory notifications are being made.

Borger Complex personnel were dispatched off-site and are monitoring air quality. All data indicates there has been no offsite impact said the City.

According to the City, there is no risk to the community or nearby neighbors at this time. The exact cause of the power outage is under investigation.