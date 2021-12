BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced the community Christmas tree fell over on Friday, Dec. 10, as a consequence of strong winds in the area. The city said it happened in spite of a large concrete foundation that was securing the tree to the ground.

According to a Facebook post, the bottom sections of the tree were bent beyond repair.

via City of Borger’s Facebook page

The city said it will work to get the necessary parts to replace the tree, but it is likely that the replacement will not happen until 2022.