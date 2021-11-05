Borger Chief of Police announces retirement

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger Chief of Police Bruce Roberts has announced he is retiring on Dec. 31, 2021 the City of Borger said in a news release.

“I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve our community for more than 30 years and serving as Chief of Police for the last seven has been a great honor,” Chief Roberts said in a statement.

The city of Borger said Chief Roberts served as Borger’s Chief for seven years, and this announcement marks over 35 years of service in the community.

According to the city, during Roberts time as Chief, the Borger Police Department increased staffing, including creating a Motors Unit for traffic enforcement and community outreach. The increased traffic enforcement directly resulted in a 20% reduction in traffic crashes, the lowest reported crashes in the last decade.

Additionally, Chief Roberts played a role in modernizing departmental procedures by updating the Department’s policies to comply with best practices. Chief Roberts also led the creation of a formalized police recruit program in 2018 to help address recruitment and retention issues said the city.

City officials said they have named Donald Davis as the finalist in their search for a new chief.

“After serving and working with Donnie for more than 15 years, I have complete confidence in his passion for our community, his servant leader heart, and his desire to develop and support the officers of our department,” said City Manager Garrett Spradling.

The city said the public can meet the new chief at a Meet and Greet event at 425 N. Main at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.