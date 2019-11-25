Boomtown Liquor Option Group circulating petition in Borger

“Right now we our a damp city in a wet county and so you can get beer or wine but you can’t get mixed drinks without being a member of a private club,” said Brad Davis, Boomtown Liquor Option Group member.

It’s something that Borger resident Davis and the rest of the members of a local group called Boomtown Liquor Option, is trying to get rid of. A system that they say is hurting their local businesses and preventing bigger ones from coming to town.

“The liquor alone, that option alone, they won’t even look at us because they can’t come in, a lot of the back end stuff that they have to put in to the TABC rules and all that,” said Davis.

Davis explains the system that’s currently in place.

“You have to give them your i.d. regardless of how old you are. They have to scan that i.d. All of a sudden you’re a special member of this private club and you have to do that once a year. They have to keep track of every single license that comes in. It’s just a big mess that they have to go through just to serve a mixed beverage at retail cost,” said Davis.

To try and simplify things, the group recently circulated a petition that would allow their local businesses to completely negate that.

“It gives them some freedom in their TABC rules and regulations that they can operate within and then at the same time, it saves them a quite a bit of money,” said Davis.

Davis says the overall economic impact to the city could be big.

“Just all of that tax revenue that could come in and develop our streets, our police, our fire departments. All the things that people gripe about, this is one of those things that could really help do it. I love the city of Borger and I think this a great opportunity to really grow it,” said Davis.