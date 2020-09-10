Booker woman dead after rollover in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla., (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported one person dead after a crash south of Elmwood Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the car was headed south on State Highway 23 just before 6 p.m. when it crossed the center line and left the road. The car rolled multiple times, causing the driver to be ejected.

DPS said Isela Azate, 39, of Booker, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene by Booker EMS.

According to DPS, it was raining, the asphalt was wet, and Azate was not wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin has been notified.