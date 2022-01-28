AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents from the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, Travis Jack Miller was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after Miller pleaded guilty to one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Miller, a Booker man, was initially indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in May 2021 on two counts of transporting and possessing child pornography. The indictment stated that around Dec. 13, 2019, Miller “did knowingly transport child pornography” through the internet. On Feb. 19, 2020, the indictment also stated that Miller “did knowingly possess, and attempt to possess” an iPhone containing “at least one image of child pornography.”

Along with the sentence to federal prison, documents state that Miller is required to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution. Miller is also required to forfeit a black IPhone. As part of the plea agreement, Miller’s count of transportation of child pornography was dismissed by the prosecution.