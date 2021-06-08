Booker man indicted for possessing, transporting child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Booker man has been indicted in the Northern District of Texas Federal Court on two counts of child pornography, relating to transporting and possession.

The indictment cites that around Dec. 13, 2019, Travis Jack Miller “did knowingly transport child pornography” through the internet.

On Feb. 19, 2020, court documents stated that Miller “did knowingly possess, and attempt to possess” an iPhone containing “at least one image of child pornography.”

The indictment was filed on May 27, 2021.