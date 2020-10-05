Booker ISD moving to remote learning for 2 weeks

BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Booker ISD is moving remote learning after it said another student tested positive for COVID-19.

BISD it determined, in collaboration with health authorities, that it would be best not to continue with on-campus instruction and school-related activities.

The district said it will go to remote learning for two weeks and sanitize all areas used by students and staff.

BISD will return to on-campus learning on Oct. 19.

More from MyHighPlains.com: