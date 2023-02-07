BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Booker Fire Department released information about a Monday afternoon house fire on its Facebook page.

According to a post, the Booker Fire Department was paged to a house fire around 4:35 p.m. Monday. Officials said Perryton Fire EMS, along with the town of Darrouzett’s Volunteer Fire Department, responded as well.

Officials said in the post that the house was a total loss and noted that a dog died in the fire. Officials stressed that no one else was injured.