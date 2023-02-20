BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Booker Fire Department released further information on a Saturday night fire that officials said was the town’s third house to burn in two months.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the house fire at around 10 p.m. Saturday and were working the scene until around 2 a.m. Sunday. Officials noted that there were no injuries in the incident and thanked the Darrouzett Volunteer Fire Department, Perryton Fire EMS, Booker EMS, Booker Police Department, and Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office for further assistance.

The department also highlighted the firefighters’ dedication as, after the Saturday fire, many were set to “get up and go to work in a few hours at their regular jobs.” Officials also noted the significance of the recent fires occurring in such a short time frame, as the department was noted as usually only fighting one housefire “every couple of years.”