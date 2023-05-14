AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brookdale Senior Living, resident Bonnie Bragg is a mother of five and now has 22 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids.

Bragg has raised all of her children here in Amarillo and she says her favorite part of being a mother is seeing them grow into great people.

“You know it was great. I think of all the good times and oh there were the bad times. But I think of all the good times. I lost a girl in 2006, she was my baby girl. She was 54, and of course, the whole family misses her now. But all in all, I’ve got a good family,” said Bragg.

Bragg is a mother of three sons and a set of twin girls. She said that having her parents by her side during the journey of raising kids allowed her to succeed at motherhood.

“I have my mother and my dad, and I couldn’t raise those two girls without them and when the three boys came along, my dad thought they were so special,” said Bragg.

Bragg is also a woman with many different stories. She worked for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office as a criminal secretary, and she would be the first woman to hold that position in Amarillo. She added that being a mother is probably one of the most important jobs that someone can have.

“That’s probably one of the most important things in the world. My mother was a great Christian woman. She was my best friend, and I lost her early. I didn’t think I could get by without her, but you learn to manage,” she said.

Bragg said that now that she is a grandmother and great-grandmother, one of her favorite activities to do with the grandkids and great-grandkids is color.

“It is much more fun because you can always hand them back you know. But my grandkids and great-grandkids are so special, I wish you could just see this last great-grandbaby. Her name is River, and she is so squishy. , she is the cutest thing you have ever seen,” Bragg said.

She said as a grandmother and great-grandmother it is important that she lets every one of them know that she is there for them.

“Just let them know you’re there if they need you. I had four or five calls this morning. And grandmother call us when your interview is over. You know, they’re excited. He seemed like everything that I do now is so important to these kids to the grandkids and great-grandkids,” she said.

Bragg talked about the impact that she hopes she leaves on the people she meets.

“You know that I would hope that would think of me as caring, loving. Those if I could care and I could love the people here that is my hope and what I want it to be,” she said.

Bragg said that she will be spending her Mother’s Day with all of her children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her advice to new mothers is to make the children laugh and love and treasure all of the moments that you have as a mother.