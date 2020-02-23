Bonham Middle School’s Science Olympiad team is going to state

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of Bonham Middle School STEM Academy’s facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Bonham Middle School’s Science Olympiad team is state bound after placing third at the regional qualifying round on Saturday, February 22.

You can see more on their Facebook page.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss