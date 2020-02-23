Bonham Middle School’s Science Olympiad team is going to state

Good Sunday evening everyone, another mild day to end our weekend. Highs in the mid to low 60's here in Amarillo, some severe weather may have occurred towards our northeastern regions as well as scattered showers for most of the panhandle. Monday we will have another mild day in the high 50's and low 60's, mostly sunny as well. Tuesday we will have a cold front move through, bringing some scattered flurries during our early morning hours and a cold day topping out in the high 30's and low 40's. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs only in the 40's. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is when we will return to more mild and seasonal conditions, as well as sunny skies. Have a great week!