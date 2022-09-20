AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.

District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought inside, remaining safe inside the schools. The status lasted around 10 minutes on Tuesday morning until the Amarillo ISD Police safety team gave an all-clear.

